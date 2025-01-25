Saline death: Suvendu meets Governor with kin of deceased

The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took to the streets on Friday to protest against the Midnapur saline scandal, organising a march from College Square to Mohammed Ali Park.

The demonstration was led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. Following the rally, Adhikari visited Raj Bhavan, accompanied by the family of a deceased maternity patient to submit a deputation demanding justice. From the protest march, Adhikari demanded that the state government should release a complete list of individuals who were administered the controversial saline. The BJP also called for the arrest of the state health minister and health secretary. Additionally, they demanded the withdrawal of suspension orders and legal cases against 12 doctors implicated in the incident. Adhikari accused the state government of attempting to cover up its negligence by targeting doctors, stating, “The government has poisoned people’s bodies. The chief minister must answer for this.” The BJP alleged that substandard Ringer’s Lactate saline, produced by a blacklisted company was used in government hospitals, leading to death of the maternity patient and critical conditions for four others. They demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation for the deceased patient’s family and Rs 10 lakh each for those who fell critically ill.

On Wednesday, CPM-affiliated student, youth, and women’s organisations staged a protest in Midnapur, which led to a scuffle with police. Meanwhile, one of the suspended doctors, Pallavi Bandopadhyay, has moved Calcutta High Court, alleging that the 12 doctors were being made scapegoats. The case is scheduled for a hearing on Monday.

The saline scandal is currently under investigation by the CID.