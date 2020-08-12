The health department in South Dinajpur has claimed that the rate of Covid-19 infection has gone down in the district in the past one week, and that the various stages of lockdowns have helped in the same. Department officials have, however, said that it is still not time for them to let their guard down and that the lockdown and restrictions should continue for some time.

“There have been good results in the three municipalities of the district. The health department is in favour of continuing with the lockdown for a few more days,” a health official said today.

The district administration, on the other hand, said it will discuss the overall situation in a Covid task force meeting on Friday. Partial lockdown throughout the week is still on in many areas, especially in the municipalities, where markets are open from 8 am to 2 pm and vegetable markets are open on alternate days. The district Covid taskforce has also tried to minimise gatherings in markets and control free movement of common people, and officials claim that the results are showing.

“The infection rate has decreased all over the district, even as the number of tests has been doubled. Not less than 800 samples are collected every day, while the maximum number of collection a day is 1000,” the health official said.

As per the report of the health department, the number of Covid cases in the district as of 5 August was 1489, while 1024 of them had recovered. On 8 August, the number was 1783, and the number of patients who were cured was 1139, while today, the total tally was 1875, and 1329 of them had recovered. “Only 386 new patients were detected in the past seven days, while 305 patients were released after treatment in the district, which is remarkable,” an official said.

In the Buniadpur Municipality, the number of cases as of 5 August was 61, and, while it is 66 today. In the Gangarampur Municipality, the total number of cases on 5 August was 56, while seven days later, the tally is 77 today. The rate of infection has also decreased in Balurghat, the district headquarters, with 353 patients in total on 5 August, and 391 in total today. A total of 38 new patients were detected in the past seven days in Balurghat.

“We are in favour of the partial lockdown in municipality areas. This has helped in controlling the infection spread,” said a noted social workers and resident of Balurghat, Sukhendu Chatterjee. “We will discuss the situation in the taskforce meeting on Friday, and until then, the partial lockdown will remain,” DM, Nikhil Nirmal, said.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey said there is no question of the lockdown being withdrawn at present. “The people are helping us and the results have started showing. The infection rate has decreased on one hand, and we have focused on more tests on the other. The graph will decrease rapidly if we follow the guidelines further,” he said.