South Dinajpur today reported a record single- day tally of 121 Covid-19 cases, much higher than its highest singleday spike of 85 cases just yesterday. With this, the total tally of the district has now gone up to 673, while 309 of them have returned home after treatment.

“As per reports received from the Malda Medical College and Hospital on Friday night, 117 new samples from the district have tested positive. On the other hand, three more reports from the TruNat machine tests came positive in the Balurghat district hospital,” sources said.

According to the South Dinajpur District Health Department, the new cases are from almost every block of the district. Sixty-five of the cases are in Balurghat, 24 in Kumarganj, five in Harirampur, five in Bangshihari, four in Gangarampur, five in Kushmandi and 10 in Tapan. 83 fresh cases in Malda Meanwhile, Covid cases in Malda district crossed the 1600 mark, with 83 fresh cases detected, sources said.

A total of 36 cases were found in Ratua-II block with Ratua-I, Old Malda and Kaliachak-III blocks having seven cases each. English Bazaar Municipality area had only nine new cases. A journalist from Harishchandrapur area was also tested positive for the virus last, while he will be taken to Kolkata for treatment for his symptoms of breathing trouble.

Two employees of the Manikchak block development office were also found positive, sources said. Police dept too bears Covid brunt Around 176 policemen of various ranks in north Bengal have contracted the novel coronavirus, while many of them have been cured and others are undergoing treatment.

Police officers said quarantine facilities had been arranged in all districts of north Bengal and superintendents of police asked to take preventive steps. Sources said most of the policemen had been infected in Malda district (127) and 22 in South Dinajpur. Police personnel in Siliguri, Siliguri GRP, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Raiganj were also tested positive for Covid-19.

“We have briefed the superintendents to ensure that policemen maintain social distancing, use of masks and santisiers and maintain hand cleanliness. Police need to take care of themselves and the people too,” said the additional director general and inspector general of police, north Bengal, Vishal Garg. Menu to fight virus The health and family welfare department has come up with an immunity-boosting food chart for people.

The health department released leaflets amid a programme and in the presence of Minister Rabindranath Ghosh, administrative officers and health department officials here today. People have been advised to eat one seasonal fruit a day, Vitamin- C, Vitamin-A, and zinc that can improve resistance power against diseases.

Green vegetables, guava, chilly, lime, amla and Indian gooseberry are good sources of vitamins, the menu says. The officer on special duty for Covid-19 in north Bengal, Dr Susanta Kumar Roy, said: “The department has prepared the food chart for adult men and women in forms of leaflets. The leaflets will be distributed among the people.”

People can take either milk (one or two cups) or tea (two cups), oats/ ‘chhatu’ / ‘kichri’/ bread toast / eggs for breakfast. For lunch they can eat rice or ‘roti’, pulses, vegetables, salad, curd, while for dinner rice or ‘roti’, pulses and vegetables, experts suggested. Four patients die Six persons who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Siliguri int he past 24 hours.

A 34-year-old resident of ward 14 in Siliguri, and a 77- year-old from Ward 7 died in the private nursing home at Matigara and pradhannagar, respectively, while a 58-yearold person from Milan Pally also died in a private hospital. Also, a person from the NJP area died in the Dr Chhang’s Covid Hospital.

A 65-year-old from Dabgram- II also died in the NBMCH yesterday, while swab samples of an elderly woman of Chopra in North Dinajpur district, who died in the NBMCH yesterday, have tested positive. On the other hand, at least 35 fresh cases have been detected in the SMC area. Closure of markets at Matigara.

The administration has declared market areas in Matigara in Siliguri as containment zones. An order issued today stated that Matigara market, Khaprail area under the Patharghata gram panchayat, and Debidanga under the Champasari gram panchayat will remain as containment zones.