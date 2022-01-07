‘RT-PCR mandatory for inter-state movement’

Concerned over the surge in Covid cases as over 45,000 people were infected in the last 7-8 days, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today asked police to strongly enforce wearing of masks while admitting that the administration cannot compel people to wear masks by slapping fines.

Miss Banerjee said RTPCR tests would be done at all the inter-state bordering areas so that all people entering West Bengal by road has to get themselves tested for Covid. “The next 15 days are very critical for Covid. I request everyone with folded hands to please wear masks and use hand sanitisers. We have to be very careful in the next few days. Please abide by the restrictions that we have already issued. This virus is not disastrous in nature but is spreading extremely fast so we have to be very cautious. If we see a deterioration in the current situation then further restrictions will be enforced,” said Miss Banerjee at a press conference in Nabanna.

Miss Banerjee said around 14,000 cases are being recorded daily of which 6,000 are from Kolkata. As on date, 403 places have been earmarked as containment zones, she added. Miss Banerjee said that the newly appointed commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Goyal has been tested Covid positive. “My CP, DC (South) and many senior officers are infected. Even my two drivers were tested positive. The principal secretary of KMC was infected. Many offices are operating on complete work from home mode. In such a situation it is advisable to opt for such mode,” said Miss Banerjee.

“Usually fever is persisting for three to five days. So Government of India has recommended seven days of quarantine. Don’t be afraid. Use masks, hand sanitisers and maintain social distance,” she said. She said that her own younger brother has violated Covid norms because his wife has tested positive for the virus yet he has stepped out of his home. She said that she was offended by her brother’s negligence.

“If one family member is infected then others must isolate themselves. Charity beings at home,” she said. Stressing upon the state’s health infrastructure, Miss Banerjee said 194 Covid hospitals have been identified and 32,268 Covid beds are ready. “It is better not to rush to hospitals instead one should get tested, seek doctor’s advice and go for home isolation if tested positive,” she said.

Deliberating on the Covid situation in the state, Miss Banerjee said on average 60,000-61,000 samples are tested every day. In the last 7- 8 days, 45,417 people were tested positive of which, 2075 were hospitalised. The discharge rate is 96.85 per cent which means that people are recovering very fast while the fatality rate is1.18 per cent, she said adding that a survey would be done to ascertain the age group that is losing their lives to the virus.

A total of 30,881 people are in home isolation. Reiterating her demand for more vaccines, Miss Banerjee said: “We still have 40 per cent people left to be fully vaccinated. How can we start booster doses unless the second doses are completed. We want more vaccines. I had already said that we require 14 crore vaccines.”

According to her, a total of 10,77,64,007 people have been vaccinated in West Bengal, of which, 6,54,04,132 are fully vaccinated and 4,19,03,737 got their first dose while 4,56,138 people aged 15-18 got their first dose since 3 January. she said. Miss Banerjee held a virtual Cabinet meeting while only eight ministers were present at Nabanna to attend it.

Municipal affairs minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, labour minister Becharam Manna, child development and social welfare minister Dr Sashi Panja, food and supplies minister Rathin Ghosh, law minister Moloy Ghatak and cooperation minister Arup Roy were present at the state secretariat. Miss Banerjee asked ministers to remain at their respective constituencies and ensure that people follow the Covid protocols. Meanwhile, the state finance department has asked all departments to cut down on their expenses in view of the pandemic situation.