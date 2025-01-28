Two kingpins of inter-state drug smuggling module held in Delhi, UP

With the arrest of two narcotic dealers from Delhi and UP the Srinagar Police claimed to have dismantled a major inter-state drug trafficking module while investigating Case FIR No. 136/2024 under sections 8/22-29 NDPS Act.

This breakthrough underscores the Police Department’s commitment to combating the drug menace.

Advertisement

During investigation, the two key drug suppliers Raju Gupta from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Abrar from Bhajanpura, Delhi were identified as major source of narcotics supplied to local drug peddlers on the basis of incriminating evidences, including bank transactions and communication records.

Advertisement

A Srinagar Police team led by Sub-Inspector Amandeep Singh of Police Post Noorbagh conducted extensive operations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi over 10 days with the assistance of local police. Raju Gupta was apprehended on 23 January in Bareilly while Mohammad Abrar was arrested on 24 January in Bhajanpura.

Both the suspects were presented before respective courts and transit remands were obtained. They are now in police custody.

Moreover, a suspicious courier parcel linked to the accused has been identified in Loni, Ghaziabad and steps are being taken to retrieve it with court approval. The financial transactions and properties of the accused are under scrutiny for potential attachment under the NDPS Act, the police added.

On 8 November 2024, during routine police checking at Tarbal Chowk, Srinagar, a motorcycle was intercepted leading to the arrest of three drug peddlers, Aijaz Ahmad Ganie (Athwajan Pantha Chowk), Owais Ahmad Gojri (Brari Pora), and Mir Roman (Ali Masjid Eidgah). The police seized 140 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, ₹ 38, 530 in suspected drug proceeds, three mobile phones, and a drone camera allegedly used to monitor drug buyers.

The backward linkage that emerged during investigation of this case led the police to the aforementioned drug dealers from Delhi and UP.

The Srinagar Police remains committed to dismantling drug networks and ensuring the safety of society and would go the last mile to bring to justice everyone involved in peddling drugs, be he or she located in any corner of the world. Investigations are ongoing, with more arrests and seizures expected in the coming days, Police said.