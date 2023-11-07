RPF rescues 623 minors from NFR area in last 10 months

The Railway Protection Force rescued 623 minors including 196 girls, during ongoing checking and drives at different trains and railway stations over N. F. Railway during the current year from January to October, 2023.

The RPF also apprehended 16 persons involved in human trafficking during this period, said Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De.

“The RPF also carries on a relentless fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers, remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardian,” Mr De added.

According to him, the drives were conducted at many major railway stations over NFR like New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Guwahati, Agartala, Rangiya, Katihar, Dimapur, New Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Rangapara North, Mariani .

”The RPF of NFR takes the initiative to reunite the rescued children with their families. All the procedures of verification of minors are done as per norms before handing to the respective parents.