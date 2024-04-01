RPF and GRP Kharagpur bust fake railway job racket

In what could be a dramatic scene from some film, a team of the Railway Protection Forces and the Government Railway Police intercepted a woman for allegedly cheating people in the name of providing a job in railways. According to the South eastern Railway, the interception was made following several complaints regarding a fake recruitment racket operating in the DRM office in Kharagpur.

It was suspected that both railway employees and outsiders were involved in this racket. Based on the information available, a special team was formed and it was confirmed that a woman named Sabina Khatoon, aged about 35 years, was involved in the case. The woman, a widow hailing from West Midnapore, was in contact with individuals seeking jobs in the railway. The investigating team engaged informants to contact the accused, Sabina Khatoon. During the interaction, she claimed to have contacts in the DRM office Kharagpur with railway officers and offered to arrange jobs for them in exchange for Rs 3 lakhs.

She instructed the informants to visit the DRM office with their documents and Rs 50,000 in cash for processing. She also promised to arrange a meeting with railway officers and advised them to deposit their documents with a specified person. The GRPS of Kharagpur registered a case against them and further investigation is being carried out.

Advertisement