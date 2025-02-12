6 hurt in collision at Bamanhat station

An accident occurred today at Bamanhat station in Cooch Behar, north Bengal, when an engine rammed into a stationary passenger train, leaving six passengers, including two children, injured. The incident took place as the engine of the Siliguri Intercity Express was being repositioned for departure. During the manoeuvre, it collided with the stationary train, causing significant damage to the last coach of the passenger train.

The injured passengers were promptly rescued by railway police and taken to the Bamanhat Block Primary Health Centre for treatment. Senior railway officials rushed to the scene and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

This incident has reignited concerns over railway safety in north Bengal, a region that has witnessed several accidents in recent years. Notably, on 17 June, 2024, a major disaster at Rangapani claimed 10 lives, including the loco pilot, when the Kanchanjungha Express met with an accident.

The railway administration has assured a thorough probe into today’s accident.