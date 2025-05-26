RPF adopts enhanced security measures in Howrah division

In view of the current national security environment, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Eastern Railway’s Howrah Division has significantly intensified its security arrangements across the division. These measures aim to ensure the safety of passengers, safeguard railway personnel, and protect vital infrastructure from any potential threats. A series of proactive and preventive actions have been undertaken as part of this enhanced security strategy.

Some of these are:

Area Domination: Route marches are being carried out regularly at major railway stations. Public announcements are being made to discourage the spread of rumors and to encourage reliance on official government advisories and press releases.

Joint Patrolling: Coordinated patrolling is underway in sensitive zones such as railway yards, bridges, and vulnerable track sections to deter any unlawful activities.

Anti-Sabotage Measures: Security has been bolstered with intensified anti-sabotage checks, supported by dog squads and targeted inspections based on suspect profiling.

Access Control: Security protocols have been tightened at critical installations including control rooms, workshops, and zones with outsourced contractual activities.

Inter-Agency Coordination: Constant coordination and intelligence-sharing are being maintained with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and other law enforcement agencies for seamless response and preventive action.

Public Awareness Campaigns: Passengers are being sensitized to remain alert and to report any suspicious objects or behaviour to the nearest railway staff or security personnel.

Employee Sensitization: Railway staff is being regularly briefed to identify and report any unusual or suspicious activity, thereby strengthening internal vigilance.

Enhanced Briefings: RPF personnel are receiving regular briefings and debriefings focused on prevailing threats and effective response mechanisms.

CCTV Surveillance: Monitoring through the CCTV network has been intensified, especially at stations and other high-priority areas.

Baggage and Cargo Screening: Enhanced screening procedures have been implemented using advanced scanners to detect any prohibited or suspicious items.

The Howrah Division remains steadfast in its commitment to passenger safety and security. The RPF urges all passengers and stakeholders to cooperate with security personnel, remain vigilant, and immediately report any suspicious activity.