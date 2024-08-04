RKM proposes decorating Jalpaiguri Town Station with Swami Vivekananda and Sister Nivedita depictions

The Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama (RKMA), a branch of the Ramakrishna Mission in Belur, located in Jalpaiguri, has proposed to the Northeast Frontier Railway authorities to decorate the Jalpaiguri Town Station with depictions of Swami Vivekananda and Sister Nivedita as part of the station’s renovation under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme.

Initially, the Secretary of RKMA in Jalpaiguri requested the Railway authorities to display photographs and quotations of Swami Vivekananda at the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station when the Central Government allocated substantial funds for its development to international standards. Similarly, RKMA proposed displaying photographs of Sister Nivedita at the Jalpaiguri Town Station.

After receiving no positive response, RKMA has sent a fresh proposal to the Railway authorities suggesting the installation of a statue of Swami Vivekananda, along with his photographs and quotations, at the Jalpaiguri Town Station. This proposal is based on the historical significance of the station. According to Swami Shivapremananda, Secretary of RKMA in Jalpaiguri, “Jalpaiguri Town Station holds historical importance. Swami Vivekananda visited Darjeeling four times between 1897 and 1901, and his disciple Sister Nivedita visited Darjeeling seven times from 1903 to 1911. Both spent time at Jalpaiguri Town Station during their travels, as the station was a stoppage for tea breaks.” Swami Shivapremananda added: “A memorial plaque of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a great spiritual son of Swami Vivekananda, is displayed at this station to commemorate his visit to Jalpaiguri Town.

Advertisement

The renovation and decoration of Jalpaiguri Town Station under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme is a moment of great pride for all of us. Displaying vinyl, flex, or hoardings with inspiring and motivational quotes of Swami Vivekananda on patriotism, service, humanity, and character building will significantly impact children, youth, and all others who visit this station.” “We wish for Jalpaiguri Town Railway Station to be renovated, decorated, and made one of the model stations in the nation under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme. If your office requires any cooperation from us, we are always willing to assist,” Swami Shivapremananda wrote in a letter to the Railway authorities.