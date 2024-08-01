Another goods train derails near Siliguri, CM reacts

Two empty oil tankers from a goods train derailed at Rangapani, near New Jalpaiguri railway station, around midday today.

According to official sources, the derailment occurred while the goods train was traveling on a privately owned railway track, en route to the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) depot.

The main railway line was blocked as the accident happened when nearly 50 per cent of the train was on the main track.

In response, railway authorities diverted both the Up and Down Rajdhani Express trains between Dibrugarh and Delhi via Siliguri Junction.

Following the derailment, railway officials managed to pull the remaining portion of the goods train off the main line and clear the track. Train services returned to normal after the intervention.

It is worth noting that a few weeks ago, a goods train collided with the Kanchenjunga Express near Rangapani, resulting in the deaths of at least nine passengers and leaving many others seriously injured.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee reacted to today’s derailment via social media, stating, “Another rail accident today in the same Phansidewa/Rangapani area in North Bengal, where there was a most tragic accident just six weeks back! We are very concerned about what is happening!!”

Based on preliminary investigation reports regarding the Kanchenjunga Express accident, the station master of Rangapani railway station, the guard of the goods train, and several others have been suspended, according to officials.