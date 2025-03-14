Cabinet clears 2-acre land for SSB at Jalpaiguri

The state cabinet, chaired by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, which held its meeting at the state secretariat, Nabanna, today decided to give two acres of land to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for setting up an outpost in Jalpaiguri. It also cleared the proposal to give petroleum mining lease to Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC).

According to the resolution cleared by the cabinet, claimed sources, that SSB would get the required 2-acre land for setting up its outpost at Ghatia Mouza under Nagrakata police station of Jalpaiguri.

On petroleum mining lease to ONGC, claimed sources at Nabanna, the facility would come up at Ashoknagar on a land measuring 99.06 square Kilometre, whereas the ONGC from now on would be using the mining lease to commercially produce the oil and gas from there.

This apart, as sources claimed, that the chief minister is believed to have told her cabinet colleagues to keep vigil in their respective areas and stay put in their constituencies to maintain peace and tranquillity in times of Holi and not to be swayed by any provocation from the Opposition that could trigger trouble.