Rights’ body to ask parties to maintain political etiquette

An apolitical rights’ body in the city has taken up the ‘trouble’ to ask the political parties to observe propriety while campaigning.

After Dilip Ghosh’s derogatory remarks on the parentage of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the move by the rights’ body Naba Bangla Parishad seems very topical.

The Parishad also will be writing to the Election Commission of India through the State Election Commission to restrain the political parties in Bengal to not cross the limit of propriety, said the members of the body.

Naba Bangla Parishad is going to put an appeal to the competing political parties in Bengal along with the election commission for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, in a meeting of the organization, it was decided that candidates, leaders and workers of all political parties in the Lok Sabha elections should be asked to maintain courtesy towards opposing political parties during their campaigns. From writing on walls to banners, leaflets, forums and social media, etiquette should be maintained everywhere. They should refrain from using ugly and insulting words. “They should not use provocative or inciting words which are against Bengali and Bengali culture. The soil of Bengal teaches people to be tolerant, to deal with the opposition with patience and intelligence,” said Anindya Chatterjee, secretary of the Parishad.

“The organization’s primary objective is to uphold the culture, ethos and values of Bengal and Bengalis. As part of its social responsibility, the Parishad is trying to see that political parties maintain decorum. We will write to both the ECI and SEC, so that parties are refrained from crossing the line,” said the secretary.

The rights’ body also is planning to present a memento to candidates for their good conduct in terms of language, presentation and publicity during campaigning after the polls are over.