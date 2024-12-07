‘Retail sector in the east grown in last 5 years’

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) hosted the Kolkata Retail Summit (KRS) 2024, also known as the Retail Convention of Eastern India today. This year’s summit brought together retailers, service providers, and industry leaders to foster collaboration, explore growth opportunities, and discuss the future of the retail industry with a key focus on the rise of omnichannel strategies.

The summit featured insightful discussions, impactful networking sessions, and an engaging exchange of ideas on emerging trends shaping the retail ecosystem. KRS 2024 once again proved to be an exceptional platform for driving innovation and partnerships in the region’s dynamic retail sector.

Speaking about KRS 2024 and the retail landscape in Eastern India, Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said, “The retail sector in Eastern India has seen consistent growth over the past five years and is now undergoing a significant metamorphosis. Retailers in the region are finding ways to balance heritage with innovation, reshaping traditional business models to meet evolving consumer preferences. The emergence of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and the steady progress of ONDC adoption highlight the region’s growing inclination toward digital integration. These developments underscore a retail landscape that is agile, inclusive, and primed for sustainable growth.”

