Respect your religion but also sentiments of others: CM

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to uphold the tradition and legacy of long-cherished communal peace, harmony and tradition in Bengal.

She was addressing a gathering to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Birsha Munda. Munda, a tribal leader was hanged by the British administration on charges of sedition.

Miss Banerjee said, “In Bengal every religion is respected. We observe Durga Puja, Eid, Christmas, Buddha Jayanti, Guru Nanakji’s birthday along with Karam Puja, Hool Utsav. We have holidays on Karam Puja, Hool Utsav and the birthday of Birsha Munda. This is Bengal. Religion is personal but the festival is for all. Respect your religion and tradition and at the same time respect the feelings, sentiments and religion of others,” she said.

The chief minister said, “When a person donates a bottle of blood, on the bottle no caste or religion is mentioned and the donor knows that the blood will help someone suffering from ailment. A bottle of Muslim blood may be used by a Hindu and vice-versa. Blood donated by a tribal brother may be used by a person belonging to another community. Respect each other and enjoy the communal peace and harmony in Bengal.”

Miss Banerjee said in Digha a gate will be built opposite the Jagannath temple. It will be called Chaitanya Dwar. She said the idols of Sri jagannath, Ma Subhadra and Balaram made of Neem wood will be worshipped daily while the images of the trio made of marble will be kept at the temple. “I, along with senior officials, will go to Digha to inspect the final work and then the temple will be inaugurated. I am not in favour of opening any incomplete temple. I can open the skywalk at Kalighat tomorrow, but it will be inaugurated once it is fully ready,” she said.

She said the state government has taken a slew of projects for the development of the tribal community. “Steps have been taken to issue caste certificates on time. Students of the tribal community are given coaching for competitive examinations. The artists are given musical instruments. There is an old-age pension for the workers,” she maintained.

Miss Banerjee announced 15 days leave for police personnel, fire brigade workers and those working in civic bodies and health departments who did not get holiday during the festive season.” Myself, the chief secretary, home secretary, commissioner of police, director general of police along with other policemen, fire brigade personnel had no leave during the festive season. I congratulate the police and those associated with administration for their tireless work to maintain law and order during the festive season.”

Miss Banerjee handed over awards to tribal scholars engaged in science, culture, literature, social work and fine arts. The state government will celebrate a seven-day programme across the state to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Birsha Munda.