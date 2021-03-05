TMC leader and MP Derek O’Brien today wrote to Election Commission demanding removal of deputy Election Commissioner in-charge of West Bengal Sudeep Jain said TMC spokesperson Sougata Roy.

In the letter, O’Brien has written that Jain be removed for his action during the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, which were “completely biased, partisan, reeked of partiality and tainted”.

“At a roadshow/rally in Bengal during Lok Sabha elections in 2019, led by Shri Amit Shah, a mob of supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party at tacked Vidyasagar College, and vandalised Vidyasagar College as well as a statue of Shri Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. In the aftermath of the same, Shri Sudeep Jain furnished an erroneous and biased report based on which, the Election Commission of India in an unprecedented manner, barred election campaigning two days prior to the polling date. Only one political party, Bharatiya Janata Party, was allowed to complete its election campaigning for that day before such a bar was announced,” the letter stated.