Removal unlicensed shops

The West Bengal health department has decided to direct the administration to remove all unlicensed shops on the premises of state-run R G Kar Medical College & Hospital.

Previously, there had been several complaints against the former and controversial principal of the teaching hospital for allowing unlicensed shops on the hospital premises against hefty commissions.

The junior doctors, protesting against the rape and murder, complained that these unlicensed shops were mainly the assembly point of anti-social elements from outside which vitiated the ambience within the hospital premises.

Sources in R G Kar said that the unlicensed shops’ issue came up for discussion at the meeting of the College Council on Thursday, where a number of those present in the meeting became vocal about removing such unlicensed entities from within the medical college & hospital