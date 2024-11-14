Relaxed day for candidates on poll day in Taldangra

By-election day seemed like a festive day here in Taldangra of Bankura, where the opposition candidates either were busy cooking at home or gossiping far away from polling booths, today.

Trinamul Congress candidate Falguni Singhababu had a relaxed day ahead of a ‘definite’ win. The constituency had 1.79 lakh electors, where candidates from four major political parties contributed to a multi-corner contest. Polling at 5 pm was recorded 75.20 per cent.

The bypoll became essential after local MLA Arup Chakraborty was elected as MP, in the 2024 general election. Trinamul Congress fielded Falguni but the BJP fielded Ananya Roy Chakraborty, who joined the saffron party from the TMC barely three months ago.

The constituency remained a CPM stronghold until TMC’s Samir Chakraborty dismantled the red bastion defeating four times MLA Manoranjan Patra.

The CPM has been reduced to a shadow of its previous stature in Taldangra. Today, the CPM candidate Debkanti Mohanti alleged, “The TMC unleashed terror since last night and at 12 places our polling agents weren’t allowed to enter booths.” The BJP candidate Ananya had no such allegations against her former party. She didn’t come out of her house on the polling day. She said: “I was in touch with my polling agents over the phone from home.”

The TMC candidate Falguni had a cheerful day today and said: “The crowd of female voters was amazing and that made me more confident about a secured victory.”

The Congress didn’t have an alliance with the CPM for the bypoll. The party fielded 72-year-old Tushar Kanti Sannigrahi, a retired headmaster.