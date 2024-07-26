Record salary package offer to seven students of NIT

Students from National Institute of Technology (NIT) have broken the previous year records of placement packages with seven students bagging an annual package of Rs 51 lakh on day one of campus selections.

This year, the campus selections of National Institute of Technology, Durgapur have just started and will continue for the next eight to nine months. But on day one, the previous year’s best package of Rs 44 lakh has been breached.

All these seven students have bagged placements in Microsoft, and all of them are from computer science and electronics (CSE) and electronics and communications engineering (ECE) department of BTech courses.

Along with full-time offers, the company also offered summer internship to 10 students from the third year with a lucrative stipend of Rs 1.25 lakh per annum.

Professor Arvind Choubey, director of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur has extended his best wishes to the selected candidates and congratulated the team of training and placement department for their extensive efforts in managing and executing the campus placements.

The successful start to the placement session has boosted the morale of other students, who are preparing intensely for the processes of several other premiere organizations lined up for campus recruitment in the months of July and August 2024.

According to the training and placement department of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur, about 290 to 300 companies from India and abroad are lined up for campus selections in the next eight to nine months.

Texas Instruments will come for campus selections for IT and electronics department students, the others include Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp, Maruti, Tata Motors, Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure etc. In the next two to three months, all these automobile behemoths will visit Durgapur NIT for campus selections.

There are 850 students in BTech courses and 350 students in MTech courses in NIT Durgapur. There are eight courses in BTech offered, bio technology, computer science, electronics, electrical, mechanical, metallurgy, civil and chemical engineering.

The reasons behind this year’s record jump in placement offers have been attributed to the consistent brilliant performances by previous year students, who are working in these companies and regular improvement of the academic scenario of NIT Durgapur.

Established in the year 1960 on a sprawling campus of 187 acres at Gandhi More in Durgapur, Regional Engineering College (REC), under an act of Parliament in India and was later upgraded as National Institute of Technology (NIT) by the central government.