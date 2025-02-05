Tech students develop 3D printed Saraswati idol

A 3D printed Saraswati idol, using the expertise of the computer-aided design software has been created by the National Institute of Technology, a deemed tech-varsity here, which, the authorities claimed, was the first ever initiative in the world.

“It’s an excellent blend of technology and tradition. It’s interesting how the students have embraced modern technology to create something that’s typically handcrafted, while still maintaining the cultural significance,” said professor S S Roy, mechanical engineering, NIT, today, adding, “It’s more fascinating that the students worshipped the same idol showing their respect to the marvels of technology.”

The idol was created using an FDM (fused deposition modelling) 3D printer and ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) material. Professor Roy added: “The fusion has given a distinct look to the idol, with clean lines and precision that’s not always achievable in traditional handcrafted idols. ABS is also durable and has a smooth finish, which probably made it a good choice for a project like this.”

