Ruckus was reported from certain areas during ration distribution as the dealers allegedly were not following the state’s directives for free distribution of essential food grains.

At one place, the locals forced the ration dealer to shut the shop. The state has declared a free distribution of rice, wheat and wheat flour from 1 April through the Public Distribution System among four types of consumers in the respective localities.

The measure has been initiated to help the residents to get basic food materials during the lockdown period. A number of ration dealers, apparently, were yet to get convinced about the state’s directive for free distribution among the residents and the confused dealers in some places denied to distribute free food, which led to the commotion.

At the district Food and Supply office in Burdwan town, hundreds assembled today as they were denied ration by the dealers. At an agricultural cooperative centre at Kenna village in Memari, the consumers alleged that the cooperative body was giving them 200 gm less in each item. This led to a pandemonium as hundreds of consumers attacked the dealer.

They locked the dealer from outside and informed the matter to the police. The police, later rescued the dealer and transaction at the counter had to be suspended for the day. Almost similar complaints were reported from places like Maheshdanga camp, Kolepara, Kanthalgachhi in Memari – 1 Panchayat Samiti areas today.

Ration distribution was suspended for the day in those places too. The Burdwan (East) Zilla Parishad meanwhile has taken cognizance of the matter and has asked the district administration and police to ensure smooth navigation of public distribution in the respective areas.

Mehboob Mondal, Karmadhyakshya, Food, with the ZP said, “We have received several complaints about some chaotic scenes over distribution of articles. We have told the district administration to intervene into the matter and ensure free food distribution among the residents at the earliest.”