Rath Yatra: Mamata prays for peace, end of divisive forces

CM Mamata Banerjee did the aarati and put rose petals and Tulsi leaves at the feet of Lord Jagannath at the ISKCON temple in the city and prayed for equality, unity and peace for all. Miss Banerjee said festivals are universal and religion is individual.

She also prayed for the departed souls killed in the recent train accident and speedy recovery of the injured. She said, “Let Lord Jagannath give us mental tranquillity and put an end to all divisive feelings and partisan attitudes.” Actor Sayantika Banerjee, danseuse Dona Ganguly and Trinamul Congress state president Subrata Bakshi attended the ritual. Miss Banerjee said the state government has given 700 acres of land to ISKCON temple in Mayapur and provided all facilities.

ISKCON is constructing its biggest temple at Mayapur, its headquarters. The ISKCON rath travelled through AJC Bose Road, Sarat Bose Road, Hazra Road, Asutosh Mukherjee Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road to reach mashir bari (aunt’s home) where the deities will stay for seven days. Regular spiritual classes will be held along with cultural programmes in the evening every day. The Rath Yatra was organized with enthusiasm at Balaram mandir, a centre of Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math.

Sri Ramakrishna had pulled the ropes at the house of Balaram Bose, one of his householder disciples. The monks of the Order and devotees pulled the ropes, which are considered to be holy. Rath Yatra at Mahesh in Hooghly was held with enthusiasm. It is said that Chaitanya Mahaprabhu had visited the temple.