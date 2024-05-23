Ramkrishna Mission property dispute: 5 nabbed for grabbing house

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police arrested five persons last night for allegedly grabbing the property of the Ramakrishna Mission.

A large group of armed miscreants invaded the property located on Sevoke Road in Siliguri at around 3.30am on 18 May and abducted security guards, five staff members, and workers at gunpoint.

A group of miscreants carrying weapons and wearing helmets entered the premises. They then proceeded to restrain two security guards, take their mobile phones, computers and vandalize CCTV cameras.

Abducted persons were later found near the New Jalpaiguri Police station area and other locations. These perpetrators warned them that they would be killed if they spoke out about the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public meeting in West Bengal on 20 May, pointed out the incident politically and criticised Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing a public meeting at Ashoknagar yesterday, said that she didn’t have the information about the incident.

Ms Banerjee also said she would not tolerate such attacks and the administration would take stern action against attackers.

Addressing the media, DCP East, Dipak Sarkar said today, “After receiving a complaint from the Ramkrishna Mission, we have initiated an investigation and have identified five individuals involved. The complaint was filed against Pradip Roy and 10 to 12 other individuals by the Ramkrishna Mission. Our investigation and identification process is ongoing and we plan to arrest additional suspects in this case. Pradip Roy is currently evading authorities, but we are actively searching for him.”

According to the DCP, it was revealed that Pradip Roy had also filed a complaint against the Ramkrishna Mission, only one-and-a-half hours after the secretary RKM in Jalpaiguri, Swami Shivapremananda filed his complaint.

“According to Pradip Roy, the original owner of the property was a man named Tukra Singh who had no children. Pradip and his mother Vidyeshwari used to reside in the house and, under Hindu law, Pradip was entitled to claim ownership. However, upon further investigation, it was discovered that Tukra Singh had already sold the property to Hardayal Singh Gill, who then sold it to S K Roy. The late S K Roy gifted it to the Ramkrishna Mission. Despite this, land records still show Tukra Singh as the rightful owner since the transfer of ownership has not yet been officially granted to the Ramkrishna Mission. As per a court order, the Ramkrishna Mission has applied for ownership transfer (mutation) and it is expected to be completed within a month,” DCP Mr Sarkar said.

Notably, the court has asked to maintain the status quo of the property, which was under possession of the RKM, when a section allegedly went against the Mission when it started various activities there to serve the people.

Following the incident, Siliguri residents came down heavily on the role of the police. Even the political leaders belonging to both the Opposition and ruling parties condemned the incident.

Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb assured that the police will take appropriate steps against the land mafia.

DCP Mr Sarkar said, “Pradip Roy’s claim was not correct. The main gate of the property, which was locked to avoid disturbance of the place of occurrence for investigation, has been unlocked. The police would take proper steps on the complaint of Pradip Roy as per law.”