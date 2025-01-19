Ramakrishna-Vivekananda ideals must to fight caste, political divisions: Speaker

Dakshineswar Ramakrishna Sangha Adyapeath (DRSA) witnessed a significant event on Saturday where the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Biman Banerjee, emphasised the need to spread the ideals of Sri Ramakrishna, Maa Sarada Devi, and Swami Vivekananda across India for global welfare sans caste and politics of religion. Responding to an invitation by Brahmachari Mural Bhai, the general secretary, cum trustee of Dakshineswar Ramakrishna Sangha Adyapeath, Mr Banerjee participated in a winter clothing and saree distribution programme for pavement dwellers and families of workers from closed factories. Prominent attendees included former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Sovan Chatterjee, professor-turned-politician Baishakhi Banerjee, and MLA Nirmal Maji.

Speaking at the event, Banerjee lauded the Adyapeath for its role in educating underprivileged and orphaned children. He highlighted the transformative potential of institutions inspired by the teachings of Sri Ramakrishna, Maa Sarada, and Swami Vivekananda, asserting that educated individuals from such backgrounds could shape India’s future as doctors, engineers, professors, and ethical politicians. “To bring true progress, we must rise above caste, religious divisions, and other prejudices to embrace the politics of humanity. In a world troubled by terrorism and conflict, students must strengthen their moral and spiritual backbone through the ideals of Swami Vivekananda,” Mr Banerjee said. Brahmachari Mural Bhai shared insights about the Sangha’s efforts, noting that it houses over 2,000 residents, including elderly individuals and orphaned children. Despite financial challenges, the institution continues to serve the needy, including those outside its residential community.

