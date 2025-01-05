Rally by Narayana International School for a plastic-free world

Narayana International School, Khidderpore, in collaboration with Bharat Scouts and Guides, organised a rally titled “Small Action Today, Plastic-Free Tomorrow” to spread awareness about the harmful effects of plastic usage and encourage eco-friendly alternatives. The event is aimed to instil environmental responsibility in the community and promote the slogan “Say No to Plastic.”

The rally saw enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, and members of the Bharat Scouts and Guides. Participants carried vibrant banners and placards with impactful messages about reducing plastic usage and protecting the environment. They walked through the streets of Kidderpore, engaging local residents and urging them to adopt sustainable practices.

The event was graced by a NIS team, including Sudipta ma’am, Asad Mateen, Vivek Mishra, and Nasiruddin Ahmed. Their presence added motivation and inspiration to the participants. In their speeches, the guests emphasised the importance of collective efforts in tackling the plastic menace and lauded the school for taking this initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudipta ma’am stated, “Each small step we take today can lead to a massive change for a better tomorrow. It’s inspiring to see young students taking the lead in creating awareness about such a critical issue.”

Narayana International School, encouraged students and the community to adopt eco-friendly practices in their daily lives. She also thanked the Bharat Scouts and Guides for their collaboration and support in making the event a success.