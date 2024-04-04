Raju Bista, Sukanta file papers ahead of PM’s visit attached here

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political rally in Cooch Behar tomorrow, two BJP candidates Raju Bista for Darjeeling and Sukanta Majumdar for Balurghat filed their nomination papers, today.

As the BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar took out a colourful rally in Balurghat before submission of nomination papers, the outgoing Darjeeling MP Raju Bista organised another mammoth rally with different political colours by uniting Hill based political leaders and workers in his favour.

On the other hand, outgoing Union minister of state for home affairs Nisith Pramanik, today organised a procession in Cooch Behar involving a large number of people belonging to Muslim community.

Advertisement

Notably, when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a political rally in Cooch Behar Raas Mela ground, chief minister Mamata Banerjee will start political campaigning from Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar tomorrow.

In a significant political development, as the Congress announced its candidate, Dr Munish Tamang for Darjeeling, proposed by Hill based Hamro Party (HP) president Ajoy Edwards, several party workers and elected councillors belonging to the HP joined hands with the BJP candidate Raju Bista since last evening.

Sources said Dr Tamang was on the way to Darjeeling.

Addressing the public at Chowrasta in Darjeeling, Mr Bista today claimed that all the people of Darjeeling Hills will get all the facilities concessions after the counting of Lok Sabha elections on 4 June.

He has also claimed schools will be built in Darjeeling Hills after 4 June, youth will get jobs, good hospitals will be built, farmers will get Samman fund, homestays will get government facilities, Teesta flood victims will get houses.

“In nominating me for the second time, our party ensured the continuity and commitment to addressing our core issues. It is an endorsement by our party leadership, towards ensuring justice for our people, and BJP central leadership’s commitment to transforming this region,” Mr Bista told this correspondent.

“I am most grateful for the unflinching support to the people of Darjeeling and our alliance partners GNLF, GJMM, CPRM, GoRaNiMo, SuMuMo and BJP Darjeeling and Siliguri leaders and workers. I assure everyone, I will work with double the energy, experience and insights to address our core political issues and developmental needs in the next five years,” he added.