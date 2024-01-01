Raju Bista says two major issues of Darjeeling Kalimpong regions will be addressed in 2024

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls in 2024, as the Gorkhas, especially residing in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, have been asking about the implementation of the proposed Permanent Political Solution (PPS) and tribal status for 11 communities, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, extending New Year wishes to this region, said that he was confident that 2024 would be the year when the two major issues of the region and people will be addressed.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, in a Press note, today said: “Looking ahead, 2024 promises to be a transformative year for all of us. Our nation will bear witness to one of the most significant events of our lifetime, the establishment of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

This monumental occasion holds historical and cultural importance, and as we approach it, let us embrace the spirit of unity and communal harmony that defines the fabric of our diverse nation.” “I am confident that 2024 will be the year when the two major issues of our region and people will be addressed,” Mr Bista added.

Advertisement

“The year 2023, brought with it some happy tiding for our region and its people. Foremost among them is the resurrection of the Panchayat System in the Hill regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong district. The revitalization of democratic institutions at the grassroots level is critically important for development and progress of our region, and the empowerment for our citizens,” the Darjeeling MP pointed out.

“I am pleased to share that the Central Government has disbursed a substantial allocation of Rs 162 crores under the 15th Finance Commission to the Hill Panchayats. This financial grant, previously withheld due to the West Bengal Government for not conducting Panchayat elections in our region, is now at the disposal of Panchayats in the Hills,” he said, adding: “I earnestly urge those at the helm of these local bodies to judiciously utilise these funds for ensuring the holistic development of our communities.”