Amit Shah promises justice for Gorkhas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today promised that the Gorkhas in Darjeeling would get justice under the provisions of the Indian Constitution. Union home minister Amit Shah was scheduled to attend a public meeting at Lebong in Darjeeling to campaign for his party candidate Raju Bista today but his helicopter could not land there due to inclement weather conditions despite attempts since morning.

He was in Siliguri and after waiting for a long time since 10 am he started for Darjeeling around 1 pm but the pilot chose not to take the risk of trying to land his helicopter due to frequent climate changes in Darjeeling. Finally Mr Shah headed to Katihar to attend another programme there. After reaching Katihar, Mr Shah phoned Raju Bista and decided to address the audience in Darjeeling over the phone. “I want to inform the Gorkha family that we are with your struggle for justice. I promise you will be getting justice. Indian Constitution will provide you justice,” Mr Shah said over the phone. “The Bharatiya Janata Party is determined to resolve all problems in the Hills.

The demand for tribal status for 11 left-out communities in the Hills is under consideration and discussion is going on the matter,” Mr Shah said, adding, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several schemes for tourism, to bring in development for Darjeeling and workers of tea gardens.” Expressing his respect to the Gorkhas for their sacrifice in the interests of the country, Mr Shah said: “BJP always prioritises the interests of Gorkhas. Only the BJP can restore peace in the Hills.

Please stay with us and elect a Gorkha candidate Raju Bista for the second time and for Narendra Modi as third time Prime Minister.” Mr Shah will address two public meetings in Raiganj and Malda on 23 April. Speaking to reporters, Mr Bista said he may request Mr Shah to attend a roadshow in Siliguri on 23 April. Besides Hill-based political leaders, Satpal Maharaj from Uttarakhand was present at Gorkha Stadium in Lebong to campaign for Raju Bista. Satpal Maharaj emphasized the Central government’s commitment to ensure justice for this region and people under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

He highlighted the major works undertaken by the Central government in the region and stated that his blessings are always with the people from Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooar. According to Mr Bista, in a telephonic message, Amit Shah stated that BJP is the only party that is committed to ensuring peace, progress and development in the region. The issue of 11 left-out Gorkha sub-tribes as Scheduled Tribe is under consideration, and that the people of Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars will definitely get justice under the Constitution of India. Mr Shah has shared his regrets and stated that he will meet with the people of the region very soon, according to Mr Bista.