Raj Bhavan raises questions about Abhishek’s protest

The Raj Bhavan has written to the state’s Chief Secretary, Hari Krishna Dwivedi, raising concerns over the Trinamul Congress second-in-command and party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee’s dharna within the “restricted area” in the vicin- ity of the Governor’s residence.

Sources indicate that the letter raised several pointed questions.Firstly, it inquires whether Section 144 of CrPC, which restricts public gatherings, was in effect in the area where the protest stage was set up and if Kolkata Police had granted permission for such an assembly.

Secondly, it seeks information on who authorised the event and under which legal framework. The letter came ahead of the return of the Governor CV Anand Bose, to the city. Mr Bose was due back at around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The Raj Bhavan letter further questions what actions police have taken against the ongoing protest, which has been going on for three days without official permission. Despite restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC, the

Trinamul Congress has continued its protest, setting up a stage outside the Raj Bhavan gates.

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, had previously urged the Chief Secretary to take action against the TMC MP and subsequently submitted a memorandum wit the same.

In response to the developments, the Trinamul Congress has accused the BJP of attempting to exploit the situation for political gain, emphasising that the protests are an expression of public sentiment.

Trinamul leader Shantanu Sen stated: “The BJP has not come with the madate of people, rather the people brought Trinamul. We do not agree with BJP, who even brought weapons and miscreants from Munger in the name of Nabanna Abhijan.”

Governor CV Anand Bose is expected to return to Kolkata today, signaling a potential escalation of the political standoff.Raj Bhavan’s questions and the ongoing protest have intensified the political ten- sion in West Bengal, with both the ruling party and Opposition firmly entrenched in their positions.