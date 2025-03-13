Governor visits India-Nepal border

Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose, today visited the India-Nepal border areas to assess security measures, border management, and anti-smuggling operations.

During his visit, he interacted with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel, local communities, and officials, emphasising the importance of safeguarding national sovereignty and addressing local grievances.

Dr Bose, who arrived in Siliguri yesterday, began his tour by visiting Alipurduar, where he met tribal communities, including members of the Toto tribe. He honoured Padma Shri awardee Dhaniram Toto and other social activists, acknowledging their contributions to society. The Governor stated that his visit aimed to understand the challenges faced by tribal communities and evaluate the implementation of central government schemes designed for their upliftment.

Today, Dr Bose proceeded to Panitanki, a key border post under the 41st Battalion of the SSB. Upon arrival, he was briefed by inspector general Sudhir Kumar of the Siliguri Frontier about the security situation along the India-Nepal border. The Governor visited the Border Interaction Team (BIT) checkpoint and interacted with SSB personnel, praising their dedication and commitment to protecting the nation under challenging conditions.

At Gorsing Basti, Dr Bose engaged with local villagers, public representatives, and school students, informing them about various government welfare schemes. Students from Sharda Vidya Mandir and local youth performed patriotic songs and traditional dances from Santhali, Rajbanshi, and Nepali cultures, which the Governor appreciated and rewarded.

Later, Dr Bose joined SSB officials, villagers, and students for a community meal, fostering a spirit of unity. He also chaired a high-level security meeting with senior SSB officers.

The Panitanki border post, a critical trade and transit hub, holds historical significance as a base for the Naxalbari movement in the 1960s. Established in 2007, it serves as the eastern gateway to Nepal and lies within the strategically sensitive “Chicken’s Neck” corridor. The area is prone to cross-border crimes such as illegal immigration, smuggling, and drug trafficking, making the SSB’s role vital in maintaining security.