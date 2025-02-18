Jharkhand Police step up security in wake of Delhi Railway Station Tragedy

Following the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, which resulted in the loss of 18 lives, including women and children, the Jharkhand Police have implemented enhanced security measures across key railway stations in the state, coinciding with the surge of pilgrims heading to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh Mela.

The stampede in Delhi, driven by overcrowding, has prompted swift actions nationwide. On the evening of February 17, Jharkhand’s Director General of Police (DGP), Anurag Gupta, convened an urgent virtual meeting with senior police officials, railway authorities, and district superintendents to discuss safety measures at high-traffic stations, particularly in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, and other areas seeing heavy passenger movement due to the Kumbh Mela.

Advertisement

Key measures outlined include the deployment of additional police officers and magistrates to monitor crowd flow and prevent overcrowding. Ambulances with paramedics will be stationed at major stations to ensure prompt medical intervention during emergencies. Real-time coordination between police and railway control rooms will track train movements, especially those heading to Prayagraj and Varanasi. Additional ticket checks and crowd management at station entry points, along with special attention to foot-over bridges to prevent congestion, have also been emphasised.

Advertisement

The increased passenger traffic has already caused disruptions at Ranchi Railway Station, where overcrowding led to passengers missing their trains. To alleviate pressure, the South Eastern Railway has scheduled a special Kumbh train starting February 19 to ease congestion during peak travel.

The Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce has voiced concern about the potential economic impacts of the heightened security measures. They have called for a balance between public safety and local business interests, recommending improved communication, clearer signage, and more efficient goods movement processes to minimise disruptions to the local economy.

As authorities work to manage both passenger safety and economic activity, collaboration between the police, railway authorities, and businesses remains vital. With the Mahakumbh Mela concluding on February 26, the government remains focused on ensuring the safety and smooth functioning of both travel and local commerce during this critical period.