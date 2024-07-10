Railways replaces worn-out equipments to improve punctuality

In order to improve punctuality by reducing asset failure, the signalling and telecommunications (S&T) department of Eastern Railway has replaced 143 outdated point machines and 60 Kilometre worn-out signalling cables taking the cumulative total to 110 kilometres in June itself.

Replacement of these outdated point machines and worn-out signalling cables ensures smooth operation of the signalling system, reduction in operation time, thereby improving the punctuality of services.

The likelihood of disruptions and cancellations will decrease, providing a more reliable and comfortable travel experience. The replacement of these critical infrastructure components will have a profound impact on the travel experience of esteemed passengers, according to the ER.

The replaced point machines, spread across Asansol (18), Howrah (21), Malda (1), and Sealdah (6) divisions, and signalling cable in Howrah and Sealdah divisions, are anticipate to reduce delays increase train speed, allowing passengers to reach their destinations faster.