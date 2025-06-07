Railways launch green drive on Environment Day

Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway observed World Environment Day today. Adding a technological edge to the observance, Mr Milind Deouskar and Mrs Seema Deouskar flagged off a mobile awareness van titled “Dhatri Sathi on Wheels”, developed in collaboration with enterprise Garbage Free India (GFI). The initiative aims to travel across various locations to spread awareness on sustainable living, responsible plastic usage. Mr Deouskar and Mrs Deouskar also launched IoT-based smart dustbins with a capacity of 12 kg for PET plastic bottles, are equipped with sensors that automatically send alerts when full.

Likewise, the Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway organized various activities at all stations and field units to observe World Environment Day for raising awareness about the adverse impacts of plastic waste on ecosystems, wildlife and human health. A plantation drive was organised at Ballygunge station and throughout the Sealdah Division. In addition, cleanliness drives were initiated at different stations across the division with a focus on spreading awareness on proper segregation of wastes and plastic waste management.

Advertisement

Advertisement