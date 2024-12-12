Rail services disrupted by GCPA protest

Train operations were brought to a standstill today following a rail blockade staged by the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association (GCPA) at Jorai Railway Station near the Bengal-Assam border.

The protest, which began around 6.45 am, saw over 5,000 demonstrators blocking all railway lines by 8 am. The GCPA staged the protest to demand the full implementation of the agreement on the incorporation of “Koch Bihar” state into India and constitutional recognition for the Rajbanshi language, said the CPRO.

Despite attempts by railway police to dissuade them, protesters occupied the tracks, with some lying down to reinforce their stance. Sources indicated that GCPA members gathered in the North Rampur area on Tuesday night and marched to the station early Wednesday morning, disregarding police warnings about the disruption to passengers and potential legal action.

Banshibadan Barman, president of the GCPA, declared that the agitation would continue until their demands were met. “We want the Indian government to fulfil all the promises it made. Until we receive a positive response, our ‘Rail Roko’ movement will persist,” he said.

The blockade resulted in several train cancellations and diversions. The NF Railway, in coordination with state authorities, deployed over 500 personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and local police to manage the situation and prevent any untoward incidents.

Trains, both Up and Down, were diverted via Fakiragram–Golakganj–New Cooch Behar like Brahmaputra Mail, Kamrup Express, Rajdhani Express, Guwahati–New Delhi Express, Naharlagun–Anand Vihar Arunachal Express, Vivek Express, Kamakhya–Rajendra Nagar Capital Express, Silchar–Coimbatore Express, Dibrugarh–Deoghar Express, Udaipur–New Jalpaiguri .

NFR had to cancel New Jalpaiguri–Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express and Bongaigaon–New Jalpaiguri–Bongaigaon Express.

To minimise passenger inconvenience, the NF Railway arranged alternative transport, including buses and SUVs.

The protest ended at 11.45 am, after which the tracks were inspected and declared fit for train movements. Normal rail operations were restored shortly thereafter.

The NF Railway expressed regret for the disruption and thanked passengers for their patience during the crisis.