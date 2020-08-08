Sauradeep Das, a student of Raiganj in North Dinajpur district, has topped the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, the results for which were declared today.

Mr Das is a resident of Ashokpally in Raiganj, while his father, Shankar Chandra Das, is the Assistant Director at the Crops Protection Office of the agriculture department, and his mother Fooltusi Das a housewife.

Raiganj MLA Mohit Sengupta and the Chairman of the Raiganj Municipality, Sandip Biswas, met and felicitated Mr Das today, even as residents of Raiganj town expressed happiness at the youth’s brilliant results.

Mr Das cleared his Class X exams with 97 percent marks from the Sarada Vidya Mandir (CBSE) in Raiganj.

This year, he cleared the plus two exams from the Deoghar Ramkrishna Mission in Jharkhand with 97.8 percent marks. Recently, he obtained the 48th rank and 2nd in the SC category in the Kishore Vigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) sponsored by the Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru).

“I attribute my success to my teachers and parents. I want to be a scientist in the future. Mathematics is my favourite subject. Barring aside studies, I also like drawing pictures and playing badminton,” Mr Das said.

Raiganj MLA, Mr Sengupta, said, “Being a topper in the WBJEE, Souradeep has made us all proud. He passed the Class X exams with brilliant marks from the Sarada Vidya Mandir in Raiganj.”

The Vice-Principal of the Sarada Vidya Mandir, Rajbali Paul, also heaped praises on Souradeep.

“He studied in our school from pre-primary to Class X. Whenever he came across any difficulty or problem in course of his studies, he used to immediately meet the teachers to have it solved,” Mr Paul said. “We are all proud of Souradeep,” the Chairman of the Raiganj Municipality, Mr Biswas, said.