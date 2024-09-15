R G Kar tragedy a wake-up call for Bengal: Adhir

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today described the tragic death of a young trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College as a moment that has “opened the eyes of the people of West Bengal.”

Speaking to reporters, Mr Chowdhury voiced his deep concern about the troubling revelations that have surfaced in the wake of the incident. “We had no idea of the rampant irregularities and corruption that have infected the medical education system in state-run hospitals. The R G Kar tragedy has been a wake-up call for all of us,” he said.

Mr Chowdhury further noted that chief minister Mamata Banerjee never anticipated the overwhelming support the doctors’ movement would receive, not only from West Bengal but from across India and even from overseas.

Chowdhury also claimed that the state government made deliberate efforts to cover up the truth. “They’ve worked overtime to suppress the facts, erase evidence, and control the narrative,” he alleged.

“The chief minister has been protecting her close associates, who may have been involved in the R G Kar incident. But what she didn’t anticipate was the steadfast unity of students, junior doctors, and medical professionals, all supported by the people, standing strong in their fight for justice,” he added.

The Congress leader emphasised that the movement isn’t only about demanding justice for the deceased doctor.

“This is a fight against the entire system – the flaws in medical education, the mismanagement of healthcare – everything. We are supporting this movement politically and will continue to stand with the protesting doctors,” he declared.

Chowdhury also addressed the controversy surrounding a leaked audio clip, calling it a “scripted drama.” He accused chief minister Banerjee of trying to create a rift between the doctors’ movement and the public in an attempt to weaken their cause.

Referring to Banerjee’s recent statement about being “ready to step down,” Chowdhury dismissed it as a result of internal tensions within her party. “She has no real intention of resigning,” PCC chief Mr Chowdhury said, adding, “It’s just a tactic to quell dissatisfaction within her ranks. The reality is, many in her party want her to step down because she has failed to provide good governance and uphold the rule of law. Despite all their talk about ‘ma, mati, manush,’ this is the actual state of affairs under TMC rule.”

Mr Chowdhury also spoke of his visit to Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri, where he met the family of Manik Roy, a man allegedly murdered by members of the ruling party. His visit, he noted, was part of his broader effort to highlight political violence in the state.

The day concluded with a rally in Siliguri, where Mr Chowdhury-led Congress supporters protested on various issues, including the R G Kar incident and calling for accountability and justice.