R G Kar Hospital death: Civic volunteer nabbed

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested on Saturday by police in connection with rape and murder of a 31-year-old post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor of R G Kar Medical College Hospital.

Vineet Kumar Goyal, commissioner of police (CP), told reporters during a press conference this afternoon at Lalbazar, KP headquarters, “One person has been arrested on the basis of evidence we have collected following overnight investigations. He is involved in a heinous crime. A rape and murder case has been registered against him,” Mr Goyal said.

Sanjoy has been remanded to police custody by the court today for two weeks.

On Friday, the body of the female PGT doctor was mysteriously found on a stretcher in the chest medicine department’s seminar hall, housed in the third floor of a nine-storey emergency building of the state-run premier teaching hospital. The incident rocked the nation prompting medical fraternity across West Bengal and other states to hit roads in protest against rape and murder of their colleague.

According to police, the incident might have happened between 3am and 4am on Friday, inside the seminar hall. Sanjoy was arrested after verifying two vital clues, CCTV footage and a Bluetooth headphone that was found lying inside the hall.

After verifying the CCTV footage, officials of the special investigating team (SIT), formed on Friday night, found there had been movements of four persons in the third floor during that time on Friday night.

The officials traced them all and interrogated them since Friday evening. Three of the four were relatives of their respective patients admitted to the hospital. They had come to the chest medicine department to see their relatives. But the fourth person, Sanjoy ’s movement was suspicious.

Police tracked Sanjoy’s mobile number from the Bluetooth headphone. According to the CCTV footage, Sanjoy was found entering the seminar hall carrying the headphone with him but it was not there with him when was coming out of the hall. Police showed the CCTV footage to some staff, including security men to cross check whether they knew all the four in the video. They identified one as Sanjoy and the other three were relatives of patients.

The investigating officials contacted him over his mobile number and called him to appear before them at Lalbazar. They interrogated him till Saturday midnight and then arrested him.

The prime culprit in the incident used to come to the chest medicine department regularly.