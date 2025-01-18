RG Kar case: Court finds accused Sanjay Roy guilty of raping trainee doctor, quantum of punishment to be pronounced on Jan 20

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court on Saturday found accused Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Justice Anirban Das pronounced the verdict. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the Court on Monday.

Advertisement

The court said that Sections 64,66, 103/1 of BNS have been framed against the accused. “There is a complaint against the accused that he went to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and went to the seminar room, assaulted and murdered the lady doctor taking rest there,” the Court said.

Advertisement

Accused Sanjay Roy appealed to the Judge that he has been falsely implicated in the case.

“I have not done this. Those who have done this are being let go. I have been falsely implicated,” he told the Court.

“I always wear a chain of rudraksh on my neck. If I commited the crime my chain would have been broken in place of occurrence. I can’t commit this crime,” accused Roy added.

However, Justice Das said that the accused will be next heard on Monday.

“You will be heard on Monday. Now, I am sending you to judicial custody. Your punishment will be announced on Monday. I have fixed the time at 12:30 to hear. Then will announce the punishment,” he said.

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital’s seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime.

In November last year, the CBI filed a chargesheet concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The chargesheet named Sandip Ghosh and others, including Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, for their involvement in financial misconduct. This investigation was initiated following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

In addition to the corruption case, Sandip Ghosh faced questioning regarding the murder case. As part of the probe, the CBI conducted polygraph tests on him.

A delay in filing the chargesheet resulted in bail being granted to the accused, including Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh.

Earlier today, the father of the deceased doctor said that whatever punishment is appropriate will be decided by the court.

Speaking to ANI, he asserted that they will continue to knock on the door of the court until they get justice in the case.

“Not just one, but the DNA report shows the presence of four boys and one girl. We will feel some relief when the accused are punished. Until we get justice, we will keep knocking on the doors of the court and will also seek the support of the people of the country,” the father said.

He also alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation has done nothing in the matter.

“The CBI has done nothing in this matter. There is no question of satisfaction here. We have raised several questions before the High Court and the Supreme Court. We have sought answers from the court itself. We did not seek answers from the CBI, but the court assigned all responsibility to the CBI,” he said