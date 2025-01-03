R G Kar financial scam: CBI video records statements of witnesses

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the multi-crore financial irregularities case at state-run R G Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, have video-recorded statements of witnesses, who are colleagues of Sandip Ghosh, the former and controversial principal of the institution.

Sources said recording statements of the medicine-procurement committee members of R G Kar would play a crucial role in making the case watertight against Ghosh.

The committee members, who were questioned as witnesses, informed the investigating officials of how Ghosh forced them to sign procurement-related documents and ignored objections raised regarding several procurements.

The source added that the witnesses’ statements conform with the contents of several documents seized from the residences of Ghosh and his two trusted suppliers Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra.

The investigating officials have identified Ghosh, Suman Hazra and Biplab Sinha as the biggest beneficiaries of the “scam”. All three of them are in judicial custody now, though Ghosh has been recently granted “default bail” by a special court in Kolkata in connection with the gruesome rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar in August 2023.