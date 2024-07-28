Purulia CMOH visits health centres as malaria cases spike

The chief medical officer health (CMOH) of Purulia district has visited the primary health centres of the district after 166 people have been detected with malaria throughout the district since the past few days.

With the monsoon season having just arrived and a long way to go, the spurt in diseases like malaria has set an early alarm bell for the district civil and health department officials.

Maximum cases have been reported from Balarampur block which has been a matter of concern for the district health department.

Dr Ashok Biswas, chief medical officer health of Purulia visited the primary health centres of the district and assessed the situation and gave instructions.

At Bansgarh Primary Health Centre, where about 50 patients, including children and women have been admitted suffering from malaria, the CMOH has talked with the health department officials and also with the patients.

The health department staff, along with Asha workers, has been visiting the villages and creating awareness campaigns about this mosquito-borne disease and have been urging people suffering with fever to undergo blood tests.

Few students of Lalmati Girls School in balarampur block arrived today for blood tests suffering from fever today at the Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC).

The villagers complained that the patients are suffering from headache and fever.

Talking to the media, Dr Ashok Biswas, CMOH of Purulia has informed that there is an increase in the number of malaria patients in the district this year compared to last year.

“Most of the malaria cases have been reported from Balarampur, Jhadah, Bagmundi blocks. I have directed to increase the number of beds in the primary health centre and also keep all medicines available in the stock. The health department will also set up special health check-up camps in these areas. Though at present the situation is still under control,” the CMOH added.