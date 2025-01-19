Protesting doctors vow to intensify stir

Expressing dissatisfaction with the conviction of the prime accused Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer in Kolkata Police (KP) in the rape and murder case at R G Kar Hospital on 9 August in 2024, doctors vow to intensify their movements again till all culprits involved in the crime arrested and given maximum punishment by the court.

Soon after the verdict was announced by the Sealdah court on Saturday afternoon agitating medics under the West Bengal Junior Doctor’s Front (WBJDF), their seniors and civil society members brought out protest rally at Sealdah area demanding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the case to identify all other culprits involved in the crime and arrest them.

The agitating doctors are not happy with the CBI probe because all the culprits besides the convicted Sanjay Roy are roaming free.

The WBJDF distributed leaflets containing several questions related to ongoing CBI inquiry into the case among people and expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment pronounced by the Sealdah court.

“What about other culprits? How could he have committed the crime alone? The CBI investigation was based on circumstantial evidence, but where is the place of occurrence? We will have many unanswered questions and are not happy with the verdict,” said Dr Aniket Mahato, Dr Debashis Halder and others belonging to the WBJDF.

They have raised 20 questions identifying loopholes in the investigations.

Dr Subarna Goswami said, “We will intensify movements staying on roads in coming days till all culprits are identified and arrested as soon as possible. The parents of the R G Kar Hospital victim are fighting their battle demanding justice for their daughter. They have already raised 54 questions in connection with the investigation but the CBI is yet to reply to them.”

Dr Sajal Biswas, general secretary of Service Doctors Forum, said that they would also hit the streets intensifying their movement in the days to come.