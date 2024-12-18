Professor Kallol Paul takes over as new VC of Kalyani University

Professor Kallol Paul officially took over as the vice-chancellor of Kalyani University today. A ceremonial flag-hoisting event, held in front of the administrative building, set the tone for the day’s proceedings.

Faculty members, officers, non-teaching staff, research scholars, and students gathered to welcome the newly appointed vice-chancellor.

Addressing the university community during his first meeting, professor Paul emphasised his dedication to fostering inclusivity, mutual understanding, and academic advancement. He shared his vision of transforming Kalyani University into one of the top three institutions in West Bengal. “With the help of my associates, teaching fraternity, officers, non-teaching staff, administrative staff, and students, I will ensure our university achieves its rightful place among the best in the state,” he declared.

The vice-chancellor outlined his priorities, including strengthening research initiatives, enhancing student engagement, and fostering partnerships with national and international institutions. His address inspired confidence and optimism among stakeholders, who have long awaited the appointment of a permanent vice-chancellor.

Professor Sujay Kumar Mandal, secretary of the WBCUPA Kalyani University unit, pledged full support to the new administration. “We will extend our support and help in every possible way for the welfare of the university and its students,” he stated, underscoring the collective enthusiasm for this new chapter.