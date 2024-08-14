Kalyani University interim VC resigns amidst protests

The interim vice-chancellor (VC) of Kalyani University, Dr Amalendu Bhuiya, tendered his resignation on Monday evening following intense agitation by a section of students and non-teaching staff. The protesters, operating under the banners of the Sara Bangla Trinamul Siksha Bandhu Samiti and the Trinamul Chhatra Parishad, had locked the VC’s office and staged a protest demanding his resignation.

The agitators accused Dr Bhuiya of failing to maintain educational standards at the university, leading to deterioration in the quality of education. They pointed to the absence of a recent visit from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the university’s failure to feature in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NiRF) rankings as evidence of the decline.

Dr Bhuiya, who had been appointed by chancellor C V Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal, faced mounting pressure from the protesters who blamed him for the university’s alleged shortcomings. In response to the escalating situation, Dr Bhuiya submitted his resignation to the chancellor.

“I have sent my resignation to the Chancellor,” Dr Bhuiya confirmed, acknowledging the unrest and the demands for his removal.

The resignation marks a significant moment for Kalyani University, which has been grappling with internal challenges and criticism over its performance.