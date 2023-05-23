Probe Suvendu: Kunal Ghosh

Trinamul Congress has demanded interrogation of Suvendu Adhikari in connection with the deposit of Rs 50 lakh at Contani Municipality by the owner of Saradha chit fund, Sudipto Sen.

Sen had written a letter to the magistrate from jail that he had deposited Rs 50 lakh at Contai municipality through bank draft to set up a 22-storey building. The register of the municipality has confirmed the deposit of the money in the bank account.

Sen further alleged that he had paid crores to Mr Adhikari for clearance. Kunal Ghosh, Trinamul Congress spokesperson demanded that the CBI and ED should go to Contai municipality and check the municipality’s register.

“If it is found that the municipality has received a draft of Rs 50 lakh from Saradha, then Suvendu should be interrogated. His brother Soumendu was then the chairman of the municipality,” Ghosh said.