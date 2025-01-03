Primary teachers’ job scam: Framing of charge sheet deferred again

The framing of the charge sheet on alleged primary teachers recruitment scam was deferred again on Thursday for three more days, owing to illness of Sujoy krishna Bhadra.

Mr Bhadra, one of the prime accused in the scam is undergoing treatment in a premier private hospital along the E M Bypass could not be produced before the special court of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today.

The next hearing on the case would be in the court at Salt Lake on 6 January.

He was shifted to the private hospital on Wednesday evening following his multiple complications, including cardiac and nephrological ailments from another private healthcare unit for heart diseases in the Alipore area where he was rushed to from the SSKM Hospital on Monday.

According to sources at the private hospital in the Alipore area, no severe cardiac complications were found so far there by the attending doctors he has been taken to the multi-specialty hospital along the EM Bypass considering his several other ailments.

His lawyer Somnath Sanyal informed the court today that the client has developed some problems with his pacemaker, implanted on him about 10 years ago.

He is undergoing treatment in the critical care unit (CCU) of the private hospital.