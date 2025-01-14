Pratap Singh Shami, SDG RDSO visits Braithwaite & Co

Pratap Singh Shami, special director general (vendor development) of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) along with Sanjay Kumar, CMM (G)/ER, Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, executive director, QA (mechanical), Kolkata and RDSO team, visited Braithwaite & Co. Limited (BCL), a Miniratna-I CPSE, under the ministry of railways in the first week of January.

During his visit, Shami conducted a comprehensive inspection of the facility and observed various stages of wagon manufacturing. He expressed keen interest in the production processes, quality control measures, and innovative practices being implemented in the workshop. Mr Shami interacted with the workforce and management, gaining insights into the organization’s efforts to enhance efficiency and meet the growing demand for high-quality rail wagons.

Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, executive director, QA (mechanical), also impressed upon the importance of expanding and strengthening the vendor base to make the railway supply chain more resilient and efficient.

