Automatic fire detection at pantry cars and power cars

In a bid to augment fire safety, Eastern Railway has installed automatic fire detection and suppression system (FDSS) in power cars and pantry cars of LHB rakes.

This fire prevention device in the power cars and pantry cars uses the principle of forming of water mist by using nitrogen gas stored as liquid nitrogen. The water mist formed in detection of fire very efficiently controls the spreading of fire and also suppresses it. Similar to the fire prevention system in AC coaches, the FDSS has been installed in power cars and pantry cars which is fully automatic and is based on an approved design by Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). The system uses smoke and fire detectors installed in strategic locations within the coach, such as the pantry cars and power cars. These detectors continuously monitor the environment for signs of smoke or fire. When a fire or smoke is detected, the system triggers an alarm to alert passengers and staff.

The early warning system allows for quick evacuation and response of the staff and also automatic shutdown of the DG set. The FDSS is equipped with automatic fire suppression mechanisms, such as water mist systems, are activated through the help of the control module which energizes the solenoid valve fixed at the top of the nitrogen cylinder resulting in releasing of nitrogen gas along with the water to mix up and form mists and gets sprayed through the sprinklers provided at certain locations to extinguish the fire.

Advertisement