Braithwaite CMD highlights importance of quality of castings for wagon stocks

Md Asad Alam, chairman and managing director, Braithwaite & Co. Limited (BCL), delivered a speech on the quality requirements of castings for wagon stocks at the prestigious 73rd Indian Foundry Congress and IFEX 2025, organised by The Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF).

Addressing an esteemed gathering of Indian foundry leaders, Md. Alam emphasised that castings are fundamental to ensuring the strength, stability, and reliability of India’s railway network. He also highlighted BCL’s legacy in wagon manufacturing and steel fabrication, underscoring the company’s commitment to excellence. “As a pioneer in the railway industry, BCL has been at the forefront of manufacturing advancements, continuously setting higher benchmarks for quality and innovation,” he stated.

With Indian Railways transporting over 1.6 billion tonnes of freight annually, the demand for durable and high-performance castings is more crucial than ever. Md. Alam stressed that approximately two lakh tonnes of casting components are required every year for freight stocks alone. These castings, including bolsters, side frames, coupler assemblies etc, play a vital role in maintaining railway safety and efficiency.

It is emphasised that all castings should meet precise strength, fatigue resistance, and low-maintenance requirements and implementation of cutting-edge inspection techniques such as radiographic and magnetic particle testing, which prevent defects and enhance durability. He also highlighted ongoing innovations in casting processes, including no-bake and high-pressure moulding, which are elevating industry standards.

Md. Alam concluded by reaffirming dedication of foundry units to driving innovation and fostering collaboration within the foundry sector. “Quality castings are not just a manufacturing necessity; they are a national priority. Together, we can build a stronger and more efficient railway system for India’s future.”