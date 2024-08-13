Big Cricket League announces landmark long-term association with Prasar Bharati

Big Cricket League (BCL), which will have former internationals play with aspiring amateur Indian cricketers, has joined hands with national broadcaster Prasar Bharati in a landmark long-term deal. The inaugural edition of BCL will be held in September 2024 in Lucknow.

This association will see the Big Cricket League broadcast on DD Sports across the country and also, and Prasar Bharati will be promoting the league across its network. The Big Cricket League’s first season will be televised internationally in more than 30 countries. It will feature six teams, namely Awadh Lions, Northern Challengers, Rajasthan Kings, Mumbai Marines, Southern Spartans and Bengal Rhinos.

A council of eminent former cricketers, led by the League Commissioner & Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, will oversee the league. Former Indian pacer Rudra Pratap Singh and legendary West Indian fast bowler Courtney Walsh are the BCL’s President and Vice-President, respectively.

Advertisement

Navneet Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati, believes that a partnership with BCL is an exciting partnership that will benefit both organisations.

“Prasar Bharati is delighted to associate with Big Cricket League, an ambitious, exciting and unique project that will change the lives of several amateur cricketers across the country while providing audiences with a wonderful viewing project. We believe that the association between Prasar Bharati and BCL is going to be fruitful and mutually beneficial for both. As a broadcast network, Prasar Bharti aims to continue its foray into new ventures and Big Cricket League, as a concept, is in alignment with our organisational plans & goals,” he said.

Big Cricket League’s Commissioner Dilip Vengsarkar also discussed his personal involvement in the collaboration and said, “Big Cricket League’s association with Prasar Bharati is a very positive step and this will help BCL to reach the grassroots level and a lot of people will be able to watch the league because this is going to be a very big cricket league.

“When I was playing cricket, Prasar Bharati’s Doordarshan was the only channel in the country that was available & now with this association, it will help all the youngsters to watch the game all over India. I wish you all the success and I am sure both BCL and Prasar Bharati will benefit mutually,” Vengsarkar said.

Big Cricket League President, Rudra Pratap Singh, emphasised the importance of the partnership for the league’s growth. “Big Cricket League is delighted to join hands with Prasar Bharati and to have them on our broadcast panel. We believe that it is going to be a mutually rewarding partnership. Prasar Bharati is a name that symbolises trust, longevity and national outreach, the values that the Big Cricket League aims to embody as it begins its exciting journey,” he said.