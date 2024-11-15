Powergrid Inaugurates AI enabled UNMS:

AI enabled UNMS or Unified Network Management System was inaugurated at Powergrid RHQ, Kolkata by Naveen Srivastava, director (operations & projects) in the presence of A Barat, ED, ER-II, D Yadav, ED, GA&C, A Sensarma, CGM I/c, ER-I and A K Agarwal, CGM (CTUIL) on Wednesday.

This state-of-the-art system will oversee the telecommunication network across eastern India. The integration of AI capabilities will facilitate automatic monitoring of communication availability, rapid fault detection, and seamless restoration, all without the need for human intervention.

